buyakasha: derinthescarletpescatarian: existentialterror: worldstrangeweb: deep dream The transition from a relatively normal environment into the Deep Dream fucks me up. I love this. I’m surprised nobody’s used this thing to make horror games yet is this what it feels like to be a fucking prey animal?? Annihilation (2018)

