pearlydewdrops:

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/639034130069438464.

Tags: I love how the stillness, is enhanced by the fact, that it’s a video, with ever-so-slight motion, reminds me of how the most moving tears, in an actor’s performance, are when you can see the actor trying, trying so hard, not to cry, and failing, these flowers, this garden, is trying so hard, to be still.