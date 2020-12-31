ltwilliammowett:

The I love you lighthouse, by

Juergen Roth

The I Love You lighthouse

is perched facing out into the Atlantic and was build 1855 and sends the first light 1860, on the exposed Minot’s Ledge —

named after George Minot, an 18th-Century Boston Merchant who lost a

valuable ship on the rocks prior to construction of the lighthouse. The

ledge is part of the Cohasset Rocks, off Massachusetts, USA.

When, in 1894, a new flashing lantern was installed in the 34-year-old lighthouse it had a 1-4-3 sequence and very soon the number sequence was taken to represent I Love You (I /1 flash, Love /4 flashes, You /3 flashes). Over the

years this simple lighthouse code has been a comfort to sailors from the

area, their sweethearts and families.