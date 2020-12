ostdrossel:

I don’t post them often enough, but I love the Whitebreasted Nuthatches. This is a male, his head cap is black, whereas the one of the female is blue-gray. Fröhliche Weihnachten wünscht der Kleiber 🎄

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/638800082023628800.

Tags: birds, WBNU.