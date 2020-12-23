heartofannie:

Just binge watched the second season of Home for Christmas and it was exactly what I needed. And I pray for a third season

Tags: at the end, hjem til jul, maybe I watched it twice, not much for prayers, and I think it’s fine if it stops right there, but hoo boy that christmas eve dinner, that one minute around the table, that was perfect.