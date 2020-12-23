heartofannie:Just binge watched the second season of Home for Christmas and it was exactly what I…
Just binge watched the second season of Home for Christmas and it was exactly what I needed. And I pray for a third season
Tags: at the end, hjem til jul, maybe I watched it twice, not much for prayers, and I think it’s fine if it stops right there, but hoo boy that christmas eve dinner, that one minute around the table, that was perfect.