gardenerchance:wednesday-in-a-cafe:Donna Reed and Jimmy Stewart in It’s a Wonderful Life (1947)Jimmy…

wednesday-in-a-cafe: Donna Reed and Jimmy Stewart in It’s a Wonderful Life (1947) Jimmy Stewart was actually super nervous about kissing Donna Reed. He said: “She turned out to be the embodiment of goodness, and got me so disconcerted that I kept putting off that kiss scene, you know, when we’re in that tight two-shot on the telephone? We put off doing that scene for weeks.” But when the time finally came, they nailed that kiss scene in a single take. Jimmy said it was “one of the best things I’ve ever done.” tl;dnr: Jimmy Stewart, “She got me disconcerted.”

The best moment of the best scene of the best Christmas movie.

Not only did it in one take. They had pages more dialogue, but then the emotion kicked in and they just went straight to the kiss and Capra was like, well okay then. And they put that lightning in a bottle and it still hits just as hard today.

