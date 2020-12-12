Today I cancelled our Christmas count.

I’d spent most of the last few weeks organizing: processing signups, assigning people territories, emailing maps and lists of target species, coordinating access permissions.

We knew it was going to be dicey; months ago Audubon told the CBC compilers it was up to us whether we held our counts this year or not. Most counts went forward, at least tentatively. In assigning people I split them up, told them no carpooling, avoid birding in groups that weren’t from the same bubble. We replaced the noon tally and the evening compilation dinner with Zoom meetings.

And it was going really well! We had more than 60 people sign up, only a little short of the last few years. We had a bunch of really top-notch people excited about covering parts of our circle we’d never covered before. We were scouting rarities. I really thought this could be the year we broke our 160-species barrier.

But the new stay at home order came out a few days ago, and the more I thought about it the worse I felt. Healthcare workers are being stretched to the breaking point. Yes, socially distanced outdoor recreation is officially okay under the stay at home order, and birdwatching arguably qualifies. We could have done a version of the count that was consistent with the letter of the order.

But not with its spirit.

So I pulled the plug.

In the scale of sacrifices people are making it’s pretty small. But still.

*sigh*

Next year.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/637365112764809216.

Tags: birds.