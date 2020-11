a-solitary-sea-rover:

“In the annuals of Western history, the age of discovery has few rivals for sheer consequence and profound change of world view. The sea had always been a barrier. Now, rather abruptly, it became a bridge. The thunder of waves no longer singled an end but a beginning.” — William J. Broad, The Universe Below, 1997. (via kaiyves)

