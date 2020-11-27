notactuallyherenotreally:

lukastiktokstash: Captioning this because it feels really weird to have a tiktok about Deaf people without captions: Throughout the video, the song Funkytown is playing Bianca: Pros and cons of having a Deaf brother Brother, signing: hi Bianca: Sometimes it’s hard to get his attention Bianca: waves hand, slams hand on back of chair, eventually throws a pillow at him Brother, signing: what? Bianca: I don’t have to run all the way up to him to talk to him Bianca, both spoken and signing: you ugly Brother, signing: you ugly

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/635953836249513984.

Tags: but in this case, fun fact, I’m frequently tumblring on an iPad in bed, with my partner in crime trying to sleep next to me, so I have the device muted, and consume all the content without accompanying sound, as a result, I very much appreciate captioned posts, while I liked getting the caption info, I can reliably report, that the post works fine without it.