notactuallyherenotreally:lukastiktokstash:Captioning this because it feels really weird to have a…

Captioning this because it feels really weird to have a tiktok about Deaf people without captions: 

Throughout the video, the song Funkytown is playing

Bianca: Pros and cons of having a Deaf brother

Brother, signing: hi

Bianca: Sometimes it’s hard to get his attention

Bianca: waves hand, slams hand on back of chair, eventually throws a pillow at him

Brother, signing: what?

Bianca: I don’t have to run all the way up to him to talk to him

Bianca, both spoken and signing: you ugly

Brother, signing: you ugly

