Just sittin’ here paging through the Sunday New York Times, sipping my coffee, reading about upcoming holiday movies…

*record scratch*

*spits coffee*

“…WITH SEAN PERSAUD IN ‘MANK’” !!!!!!!!!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/635606765800701952.

Tags: shipwrecked comedy, Sean Persaud, tommy, mank.