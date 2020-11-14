madeline-kahn: Dancing in Film: The kaleidoscopic top shot…
Dancing in Film: The kaleidoscopic top shot (made popular by Busby Berkeley)
42nd Street (1933) dir. Lloyd Bacon
Singin’ in the Rain (1952) dir. Gene Kelly, Stanley Donen
Beauty and the Beast (1991) dir. Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise
The Lion King (1994) dir. Rob Minkoff, Roger Allers
The Big Lebowski (1998) dir. Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
Reefer Madness (2005) dir. Andy Flickman
Mamma Mia! (2008) dir. Phyllida Lloyd
Hail, Caesar! (2015) dir. Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
Paddington 2 (2017) dir. Paul King
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) dir. Ol Parker
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/634813817066504192.