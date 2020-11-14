madeline-kahn:

Dancing in Film: The kaleidoscopic top shot (made popular by Busby Berkeley) 42nd Street (1933) dir. Lloyd Bacon

Singin’ in the Rain (1952) dir. Gene Kelly, Stanley Donen

Beauty and the Beast (1991) dir. Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise

The Lion King (1994) dir. Rob Minkoff, Roger Allers

The Big Lebowski (1998) dir. Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Reefer Madness (2005) dir. Andy Flickman

Mamma Mia! (2008) dir. Phyllida Lloyd

Hail, Caesar! (2015) dir. Joel Coen, Ethan Coen

Paddington 2 (2017) dir. Paul King

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) dir. Ol Parker

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/634813817066504192.