« genekellys: The last shot of the “Good Morning” number, with…

madeline-kahn: Dancing in Film: The kaleidoscopic top shot…

madeline-kahn:

Dancing in Film: The kaleidoscopic top shot (made popular by Busby Berkeley)

42nd Street (1933) dir. Lloyd Bacon
Singin’ in the Rain (1952) dir. Gene Kelly, Stanley Donen
Beauty and the Beast (1991) dir. Gary Trousdale, Kirk Wise
The Lion King (1994) dir. Rob Minkoff, Roger Allers
The Big Lebowski (1998) dir. Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
Reefer Madness (2005) dir. Andy Flickman
Mamma Mia! (2008) dir. Phyllida Lloyd
Hail, Caesar! (2015) dir. Joel Coen, Ethan Coen
Paddington 2 (2017) dir. Paul King
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) dir. Ol Parker

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/634813817066504192.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 at 6:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.