genekellys: The last shot of the “Good Morning” number, with…

The last shot of the “Good Morning” number, with Don, Kathy and Cosmo falling over the couch, took forty takes to film.

SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN dir. Gene Kelly + Stanley Donen

A LOT, this was one of the movies we watched a lot with julia growing up, and once I learned the bts lore about debbie reynolds' casting and experiences on set, it colored how I experience the film, I still love it, but it's the love you feel for an old partner, who you've seen in their best times and their worst, about whom you know every flaw, every propensity to fail, you love them regardless, b/c you also still see the things you loved at first, before you knew all the other stuff, but the feeling is different.