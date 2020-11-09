fatchance:

Recent birds / Aves recientes: Pyrrhuloxia / Cardenal desértico (Cardinalis sinuatus). Curve-billed thrasher / Cuicacoche pico curvo (Toxostoma curvirostre). White-winged dove / Paloma alas blancas (Zenaida asiatica). Mexican jay / Chara pecho gris (Aphelocoma wollweberi). This first-year bird is still showing traces of pink at the gape flange on its beak. I’m trying to learn Spanish common names for some of my everyday birds. These photos were all taken at the Ash Canyon Bird Sanctuary in Cochise County, Arizona. Please click any photo in the set for enlarged views.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/634323091136430080.

Tags: birds, birds birds birds, fun fact: I saw all of these except the wwdo, on my recent az trip, and they were all super cool.