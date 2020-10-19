somerandomdavid:

To prove a point.

It isn’t about having a good camera, it’s about going out and doing it. All of these were taken on a an 8 year old ipod touch. None of them have been edited or processed. All straight out of the camera. Go out and take photos with whatever you have. Just do it.

This re-reblog brought to you courtesy of Tumblr’s inept and lazy approach to content moderation.

