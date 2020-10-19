« somerandomdavid:To prove a point.It isn’t about having a good…

In case you were wondering

In case you were wondering

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/632435669653946368.

Tags: pictures of the word lies.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, October 19th, 2020 at 12:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.