Proof that Sean Persaud is an actual hobbit

lies:

“Hobbits give presents to other people on their own birthdays. Not very expensive ones, as a rule, and not so lavishly as on this occasion; but it was not a bad system.”

– J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring, Book I, Chapter 1, “A Long-Expected Party”

Don’t miss the PoeParty premiere on August 22!

Just a reminder that we’re all owed a present.

Just kidding. I can go watch Poeparty again. That’s the best present!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/627173061988433920.

