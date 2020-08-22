Proof that Sean Persaud is an actual hobbit

lies:

“Hobbits give presents to other people on their own birthdays. Not very expensive ones, as a rule, and not so lavishly as on this occasion; but it was not a bad system.” – J.R.R. Tolkien, The Fellowship of the Ring, Book I, Chapter 1, “A Long-Expected Party” Don’t miss the PoeParty premiere on August 22!

Just a reminder that we’re all owed a present.

Just kidding. I can go watch Poeparty again. That’s the best present!

