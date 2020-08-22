lichenaday:

Bibbya lutosa

B. lutosa is certified bibby, which is like baby but in uh, lichen talk. This squamulose lichen has rounded, deeply-fissured scales which can be scattered or closely clumped together. It is white or pale gray in color, and covered in farinose pruina. The apothecia are flat, with a dark reddish-brown rim and a dark disc often dusted with pruina. B. lutosa often starts its little lichen life out as a lichenicolous fungus growing on cyanolichens, but it can also colonize soil and calciferous rock surfaces. It grows in temperate coastal regions and arid juniper scrubland in the Northern Hemisphere and Namibia. A precious lil bibby. I love them.

images: source | source

info: source