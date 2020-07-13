essence-of-nature:

chrisburkard A dirty roadside puddle in Dutch Harbor Alaska. A place where bald eagles outnumber seagulls and a sight like this is often overlooked let alone acknowledged. I remember being behind the wheel of our rental car while my assistant @_ryanhill_ shot this with a telephoto as we drove past. Not the romantic interaction with nature you would envision with a shot like this but that is the reality behind most photographs. The best moments happen within a split second.

Tags: birds, baea, national symbol, this image is a metahpor for our time, the protests, our leadership, our recognition of what stares back, from our reflection.