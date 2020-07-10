virginiagentlenerd:

hummeline:

lies: Snuxsa Stark I fucking can’t

Sansa rips open her cloak to reveal wasteland apocalyptic punk chic, wipes her face with ash and grease, and drives a sharpened femur bone into Ramsay’s face.

She jumps on her giga-bike – mounted with the skulls of Joffrey Baratheon and Tywin Lannister – and rides out into the Northern Wasteland. It is cold, and the Long Night is coming…but she is free.