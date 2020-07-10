« lies: Sansa found herself in a strange place. The floor was the…

virginiagentlenerd: hummeline: lies: Snuxsa Stark I fucking…

virginiagentlenerd:

hummeline:

lies:

Snuxsa Stark

I fucking can’t

Sansa rips open her cloak to reveal wasteland apocalyptic punk chic, wipes her face with ash and grease, and drives a sharpened femur bone into Ramsay’s face.

She jumps on her giga-bike – mounted with the skulls of Joffrey Baratheon and Tywin Lannister – and rides out into the Northern Wasteland. It is cold, and the Long Night is coming…but she is free.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/623327600534814720.

Tags: this one too.

