« mostlythemarsh:Relent
virginiagentlenerd: hummeline: lies: Snuxsa Stark I fucking… »

lies: Sansa found herself in a strange place. The floor was the…

lies:

Sansa found herself in a strange place. The floor was the color of blood, a shimmering gown of unusual weave hung from her shoulders, and a mob of uncouth people shouted at her in a language she didn’t understand.

The old crone was right was her first thought.

I am never going back was the second.

When you’ve been around here long enough you have a lot of prior output lying around that you’ve completely forgotten about but that, when you see it, you think, “I’d reblog that.”

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/623327393276428288.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, July 10th, 2020 at 11:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.