“No. L 100. – Ophelia”, Weldon’s practical fancy dress for ladies, 1888.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/621129955906076672.

Tags: ophelia, there’s fennel for you, and columbines, there’s rue for you, and here’s some for me, we may call it, herb-grace o’ sundays.