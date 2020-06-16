anonsally

replied to your photo “Sometimes when I’m birdwatching”

uhhhh… how…?

1. Lumix FZ80 or comparable “superzoom” bridge camera (or a real camera with a nice lens, but I can’t afford that)

2. Arrange to have a peregrine do a flyover of the backyard

3. Follow the birb as it goes overhead, only then noticing that there’s a last-quarter moon hanging above you

4. Snap a shot of it

5. Back at the computer, agonize way too long about composition before deciding, “screw it. just crop it all.”

6. …

7. Profit

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/621125343534792704.

