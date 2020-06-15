bluepeets: https://twitter.com/coff33detective/status/1271463582…

bluepeets:

https://twitter.com/coff33detective/status/1271463582312673281 “make yourselves impossible to ignore. 10,000 signatures on twitter is a lot but 10 unique personal emails is enough to derail an entire council session.”

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/621017390952710144.

Tags: politics, but also, as a member of the local planning commission, can vouch for this, getting your local government to change direction, is hard, for sure, sometimes seemingly impossibly hard, it's totally possible, i've seen it happen.