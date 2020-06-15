aboutiroh:Iroh and Sokka shopping togetherIroh and Sokka exchanging jokesIroh teaching Sokka how to…

aboutiroh:

Iroh and Sokka shopping together

Iroh and Sokka exchanging jokes

Iroh teaching Sokka how to play the tsungi horn and Sokka teaching Iroh how to throw a boomerang

Iroh and Sokka discussing politics during a friendly game of Pai Sho

Sokka telling Iroh everything Zuko has done when he joined the gaang and Iroh trying to hold back his tears because he’s so damn proud of his nephew

Iroh trying to brew tea the Water Tribe way and Sokka holding back his tears because it’s exactly how his mom used to make it