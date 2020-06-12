« Photo

justanoldfashiontumblog: soulsearchingdaisy: bobgalloway55: si…

justanoldfashiontumblog:

soulsearchingdaisy:

bobgalloway55:

sixpenceee:

Off the coast of Oregon

Bucket list 👍

Agreed, I’ve never seen a bad picture of Oregon. Looks beautiful 🌼

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/620767542782345218.

This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, June 12th, 2020 at 5:50 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.