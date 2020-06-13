« justanoldfashiontumblog: soulsearchingdaisy: bobgalloway55: si…

mochimars:I hope Nael knows their poem made me cry

mochimars:

I hope Nael knows their poem made me cry

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/620820418276753408.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, June 13th, 2020 at 7:50 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.