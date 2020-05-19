« lacetulle:Paolo Sebastian | Once Upon a Dream
“…Casting his tattered cloak aside, he stood up and leaned no longer on his staff; and he spoke in a…” »

historical-beauty-lily: Emma. (2020) dir. Autumn de Wilde

historical-beauty-lily:

Emma. (2020) dir. Autumn de Wilde

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/618584690692096000.

Tags: emma 2020.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, May 19th, 2020 at 3:11 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.