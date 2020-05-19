« historical-beauty-lily: Emma. (2020) dir. Autumn de Wilde

“…Casting his tattered cloak aside, he stood up and leaned no longer on his staff; and he spoke in a clear cold voice. ‘The wise speak only of what they know, Gríma son of Gálmód. A witless worm have you become. Therefore be silent, and keep your forked tongue behind your teeth. I have not passed through fire and death to bandy crooked words with a serving-man till the lightning falls.’ He raised his staff. There was a roll of thunder. The sunlight was blotted out from the eastern windows; the whole hall became suddenly dark as night. The fire faded to sullen embers. Only Gandalf could be seen, standing white and tall before the blackened hearth.”

Gandalf dismissing Wormtongue to speak to Théoden, who was still under Saruman’s spell. Two Towers, The King of the Golden Hall
(via tolkienmatters)

