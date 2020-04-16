drdadbooks:

Diaphanous Call

The raven is not native to my area. If I could change that, I would. Aside from their size and simple beauty, these are some of the most intelligent birds in the world. They intrigue me. I already posted a photo of this particular raven bellowing out a diaphanous call to its mate on a particularly frosty winter afternoon in Yellowstone, but this is, perhaps, a better vantage point, so rendered by a relative lack of wind. #Raven www.danieldauria.com (at Yellowstone National Park)

