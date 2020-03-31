« anonsally: Day 13 of COVID-19 shelter-in-place Today also…

that-crazy-scorpio-man: Best painted bunting pics I have thus…

that-crazy-scorpio-man:

Best painted bunting pics I have thus far.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/614116301009502208.

Tags: birds, pabu.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 at 7:07 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.