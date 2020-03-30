psychick:

art-is-art-is-art: This is legitimately the funniest fucking thing I have seen come out of this situation.

Fun fact: I hope to resume our local birdwatching group’s regular meetings (that have all had to be cancelled, and that I’m really missing) via Zoom+YouTube livestream, so I’ve been on a steep Zoom learning curve lately.

If you ever wanted to listen to me talk about birds for an hour and a half, you could totally ask to be included in the announcement with the link when it goes out. Just saying.

