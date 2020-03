magpie-feathers:

Finished up my Hairy and Downy woodpeckers. I will be using this illustration to show the differences between these two species, so look for that soon!

Faber-Castell Polychromos colored pencil (with some Prismacolor white) on 9″x12″ Stonehenge paper.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/613942656256606208.

