starstuffandalotofcoffee:The funniest moment in Emma was when Knightley, exhausted from a ball and…

The funniest moment in Emma was when Knightley, exhausted from a ball and heartbroken because he thinks Emma is in love with Frank Churchill, rips off his outer clothes and lies on the floor of a giant room to have a breakdown and in the background you can see a servant just fucking nope out the back door

On my second viewing watching the servants as an awkward Greek chorus/play within a play/audience stand-in was pretty much my favorite thing.

