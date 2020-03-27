starstuffandalotofcoffee:

The funniest moment in Emma was when Knightley, exhausted from a ball and heartbroken because he thinks Emma is in love with Frank Churchill, rips off his outer clothes and lies on the floor of a giant room to have a breakdown and in the background you can see a servant just fucking nope out the back door

On my second viewing watching the servants as an awkward Greek chorus/play within a play/audience stand-in was pretty much my favorite thing.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/613754067362234368.