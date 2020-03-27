lies:

sarahlcomics:

From last week’s month in charts for the National Post.

A weird little side note about Emma Approved: I didn’t realize until the spurt of publicity that surrounded Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s “conscious uncoupling” how much Bernie Su’s version of Emma evokes the real-life Gwyneth. I realize that the whole phenomenon of goop.com and things being “Goop Approved” is very old news for anyone who actually follows those sorts of things, but what can I say? I’m more into birds and plant galls and weirdly specific long-dead artists.

So it was surprising for me to take a look at what Gwyneth has been up to and realize, oh, Emma is at least in part a parody of her. The whole lifestyle-coach-who-is-independently-wealthy-and-dispenses-clueless-advice thing. And I guess that’s actually kind of funny, especially given the iconic position Gwyneth occupies among screen Emmas.

Parody can be tricky to pull off. If someone in the audience doesn’t get the reference, a parody is apt to just come off as weird. Which, honestly, is how EA came off to me while I was watching it. But noticing this feature of the show was a reminder to me that just because it didn’t connect with me doesn’t make it inherently bad. It just makes it bad for me.