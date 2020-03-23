« Photo
thoradvice: since most people are stuck inside right now, i thought it might be fun to do an ask… »

tofublock: where i’d like to escape to

tofublock:

where i’d like to escape to

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/613391393496481792.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 at 7:19 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.