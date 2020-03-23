thoradvice: since most people are stuck inside right now, i thought it might be fun to do an ask…
since most people are stuck inside right now, i thought it might be fun to do an ask game. send me a pretty word <3
- flower: what’s your favourite thing about yourself?
- tranquil: what’s something you do every day?
- eternity: do you have any pets?
- lover: what’s your favourite song?
- sunshine: how are you feeling?
- pristine: what’s your coffee order?
- star: are you lgbt?
- azure: your reason to smile?
- galaxy: your favourite and least favourite films?
- euphoria: who’s someone who you think will be in your life forever?
- peace: when was your first kiss?
- honey: what’s your favourite memory?
- effervescence: do you have a favourite poem / poet?
- angel: do you have a crush?
- ethereal: favourite tv show?
- gossamer: have you ever been in love?
- opulent: who’s your favourite musical artist?
- lullaby: are you looking forward to anything?
Tags: well, anyway, it’s been a while since i had an ask, covetous seekers of that sweet url, have all moved on, what are they doing now i wonder, i’m sure that THOSE particular covetous seekers, have all moved on to early middle age oursuits, like degrees and in-laws and asshole coworkers, and have no time for frivolous lusting sfter unattainable urls, being clung to by aging boomers, who self-evidently have no right to them, but today’s would be covetous seekers, what are THEY doing?, have they become so burdened, that they too have no room for frivolity?, i don’t want to believe it, but it might be true, you could ask.