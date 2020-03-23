thoradvice:

since most people are stuck inside right now, i thought it might be fun to do an ask game. send me a pretty word <3 flower: what’s your favourite thing about yourself?

tranquil: what’s something you do every day?

eternity : do you have any pets?

lover: what’s your favourite song?

sunshine: how are you feeling?

pristine : what’s your coffee order?

star: are you lgbt?

azure: your reason to smile?

galaxy: your favourite and least favourite films?

euphoria: who’s someone who you think will be in your life forever?

peace: when was your first kiss?

honey : what’s your favourite memory?

effervescence: do you have a favourite poem / poet?

angel: do you have a crush?

ethereal: favourite tv show?

gossamer: have you ever been in love?

opulent : who’s your favourite musical artist?

lullaby: are you looking forward to anything? feel free to reblog!

Tags: well, anyway, it’s been a while since i had an ask, covetous seekers of that sweet url, have all moved on, what are they doing now i wonder, i’m sure that THOSE particular covetous seekers, have all moved on to early middle age oursuits, like degrees and in-laws and asshole coworkers, and have no time for frivolous lusting sfter unattainable urls, being clung to by aging boomers, who self-evidently have no right to them, but today’s would be covetous seekers, what are THEY doing?, have they become so burdened, that they too have no room for frivolity?, i don’t want to believe it, but it might be true, you could ask.