« tofublock: where i’d like to escape to
hunterinabrowncoat: troyella: the fact that people need to be TOLD to wash their hands has me like… »

thoradvice: since most people are stuck inside right now, i thought it might be fun to do an ask…

thoradvice:

since most people are stuck inside right now, i thought it might be fun to do an ask game. send me a pretty word <3 

  • flower: what’s your favourite thing about yourself?
  • tranquil: what’s something you do every day?
  • eternity: do you have any pets?
  • lover: what’s your favourite song?
  • sunshine: how are you feeling?
  • pristine: what’s your coffee order?
  • star: are you lgbt?
  • azure: your reason to smile?
  • galaxy: your favourite and least favourite films?
  • euphoria: who’s someone who you think will be in your life forever?
  • peace: when was your first kiss?
  • honey: what’s your favourite memory?
  • effervescence: do you have a favourite poem / poet?
  • angel: do you have a crush?
  • ethereal: favourite tv show?
  • gossamer: have you ever been in love?
  • opulent: who’s your favourite musical artist?
  • lullaby: are you looking forward to anything?

feel free to reblog!

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/613391643826176000.

Tags: well, anyway, it’s been a while since i had an ask, covetous seekers of that sweet url, have all moved on, what are they doing now i wonder, i’m sure that THOSE particular covetous seekers, have all moved on to early middle age oursuits, , and have no time for frivolous lusting sfter unattainable urls, being clung to by aging boomers, who self-evidently have no right to them, but today’s would be covetous seekers, what are THEY doing?, have they become so burdened, that they too have no room for frivolity?, i don’t want to believe it, but it might be true, you could ask.

This entry was posted by jbc on Monday, March 23rd, 2020 at 7:19 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.