jevajeva:

Acorn Woodpecker, Melanerpes formicivorus Lives in small groups which cooperate to store a large cache of acorns in carefully prepared holes.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/613229198800257025.

Tags: birds, you know, which, acwo, dude on the left, lady on the right, i went the longest time not knowing, they were dimorphic, the things i don’t notice, are a lot, and those are just the ones, i notice.