fthgurdy: inthroughthesunroof: anthropologist-on-the-loose: a-s…

Medieval Dance by

Andrey Vinogradov BRUH For those curious, the instrument is called a hurdy gurdy and did in fact exist in medieval Europe. @fthgurdy Is this an electric hurdy gurdy? Or can you really make them sound like a violin without digital wizardry?

It might have outputs as pro performer gurdies often do. I’m only an amateur myself so my analysis of this may be flawed but as far as I can hear, there’s a backing track there and that can confuse the ear a bit, I’m pretty sure it’s not just the bourdon string because it continues even when he stops turning the wheel.

But the violin sound, that’s just the gurdy. A good quality well tuned gurdy in extra skilled hands. I wish that was me.