nithaunayos: Fucking. Vote. jabberwockypie: If you’re safely able to vote and do not vote for…

Fucking.
Vote.
If you’re safely able to vote and do not vote for whoever the Democratic nominee is in November, you are every bit as culpable as any of those motherfuckers wearing the “Make America Great Again” hats, if Trump gets re-elected.
You’ll be every bit as guilty of the horrors that follow as every Baby Boomer who won’t stop listening to Fox News.
You will be every bit as responsible for the people who are going to die if Trump gets elected for another four years.
You’re not morally superior, or protesting or whatever the hell your rationale is.
If the “89″ in “hotmeat89″ is a birth year, and toastportent’s bio says he’s 22, then you were both old enough to vote in the LAST election, too.
How did that work out for you? Have you learned NOTHING?
We have been fucking telling you since the middle of 2016 that you need to vote for whoever the Democratic nominee is, because America has a two-party system – it sucks, but that’s the reality of the situation – and because throwing your vote away does NOTHING USEFUL.
It’s the height of privilege and selfishness to think you have the luxury of not voting, because you think YOU can survive another 4 years under Trump.
Plenty of people can’t.
You’re not even trying to take your toys and go home. If you don’t get your way, you’d rather smash the board.
People are dying. Children are dying.
Fucking vote.
It’s not a matter of “Oh boo boo this Democrat isn’t exactly what I want cause I don’t like some of what he says”
It’s literally about “you vote for trump and continue to make this country unsafe for every single person that isn’t trump and his immediate friend circle”
You vote for the Democrat because the Democrat isn’t trump.
You vote for the Democrat because the Democrat isn’t one of trumps friends and/or bought out by him and his friends.
You vote for the Democrat because they were not the party that condoned and supported a man thay actively put people and children in cages.
You vote for the Democrat because the Democrat isn’t going to do any more damage than Trump already did.
You vote for the Democrat because not voting means one more chance of a vote against trump being taken away.
You vote because your lack of vote doesn’t affect trump in any negative way and gives him a better chance of winning.
You vote for the Democrat because if you don’t then we get 4 more years of a dictator-type man who gives so little care and value to human life that isn’t his own thay he plays with dictators and spends most of his time playing golf on taxpayer money.
You vote for a the Democrat because the last one to get impeached did so because he had consensual sex, whereas our current president didn’t get impeached and he’s touched women sexually without their consent and got off because he has friends in high places and is using his wealth to get away with whatever he wants.
You vote for trhe Democrat because it’s not a matter of oh this Democrat doesn’t really vibe with my morals. You vote because it’s either you do or we risk 4 more years of a man with little restraint who will only get more and more bold and do worse and worse things than he’s already done and no one is safe from that kind of impulsive and selfish behaviour.
Do we let trump stay and only get worse or do we chance a Democrat that isn’t exactly an angel in your eyes?
I would think the choice is obvious. Vote.
This isn’t a normal situation. Vote.
i don’t know how to explain to you that “[he] at the least may be against locking children in cages” is not how a normal human being judges morality
If you do this you are fucking stupid. Biden is (marginally) better than trump. He will at least play along with progressives and at the least may be against locking children in cages.
IF BERNIE DOESNT WIN THE PRIMARY DO NOT VOTE
This has been well and succinctly covered by Alexandra Erin, who encourages you to think of it this way: You’re not choosing a champion. You’re choosing an opponent.
When you consider the relative prospects of trying to get someone like Joe Biden to take meaningful steps on things like universal healthcare and climate change, vs. trying to get someone like the Human Pustule I Will Not Name to do so, it should be really obvious that the two situations are not equivalent.
