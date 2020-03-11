nithaunayos: Fucking. Vote. jabberwockypie: If you’re safely able to vote and do not vote for…

Fucking.

Vote.

jabberwockypie:

If you’re safely able to vote and do not vote for whoever the Democratic nominee is in November, you are every bit as culpable as any of those motherfuckers wearing the “Make America Great Again” hats, if Trump gets re-elected.

You’ll be every bit as guilty of the horrors that follow as every Baby Boomer who won’t stop listening to Fox News.

You will be every bit as responsible for the people who are going to die if Trump gets elected for another four years.

You’re not morally superior, or protesting or whatever the hell your rationale is.

If the “89″ in “hotmeat89″ is a birth year, and toastportent’s bio says he’s 22, then you were both old enough to vote in the LAST election, too.

How did that work out for you? Have you learned NOTHING?

We have been fucking telling you since the middle of 2016 that you need to vote for whoever the Democratic nominee is, because America has a two-party system – it sucks, but that’s the reality of the situation – and because throwing your vote away does NOTHING USEFUL.

It’s the height of privilege and selfishness to think you have the luxury of not voting, because you think YOU can survive another 4 years under Trump.

Plenty of people can’t.

You’re not even trying to take your toys and go home. If you don’t get your way, you’d rather smash the board.

People are dying. Children are dying.

Fucking vote.

fangirltothefullest: