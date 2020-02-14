Hey, I’m 18 and I’ve been following you for a while, and I just thought I’d let you know that I think you’re really cool and I’d like to be as fun and chill as you when I’m 58. You’re like my cool uncle/aunt (I don’t actually know your gender haha so whichever works). Just thought I’d let you know! I love seeing the pictures you take while bird watching, I wouldn’t have the patience for the hobby myself, but I find it super cool! Have a nice day! x
That is super kind of you, anon. Thanks! I hope you have a nice day too.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190831279076.
Tags: Anonymous.