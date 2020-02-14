I turn 58 next month. Not only do I still do this, I suspect…
I turn 58 next month. Not only do I still do this, I suspect I’ve reached the point where I’m starting to do it more.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190828750506.
I turn 58 next month. Not only do I still do this, I suspect I’ve reached the point where I’m starting to do it more.
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190828750506.
This entry was posted by jbc on Friday, February 14th, 2020 at 1:03 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.