« squids-among-stars: Squidolus [Day:768 Hour:0]

unapologeticexistence: zainazahira: universalequalityisinevitab…

unapologeticexistence:

zainazahira:

universalequalityisinevitable:

Peter Joseph on structural violence, from this video.

Brilliant

Spot on. Like Coretta Scott King said, I must remind you that starving a child is violence. Neglecting school children is violence. Punishing a mother and her family is violence. Discrimination against a working man is violence. Ghetto housing is violence. Ignoring medical need is violence. Contempt for poverty is violence.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190712757861.

Tags: 2359.

This entry was posted by jbc on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 at 12:04 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.