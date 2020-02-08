unapologeticexistence: zainazahira: universalequalityisinevitab…
universalequalityisinevitable:
Peter Joseph on structural violence, from this video.
Brilliant
Spot on. Like Coretta Scott King said, I must remind you that starving a child is violence. Neglecting school children is violence. Punishing a mother and her family is violence. Discrimination against a working man is violence. Ghetto housing is violence. Ignoring medical need is violence. Contempt for poverty is violence.
