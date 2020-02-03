michaelbidunphotography:

The Red-Shouldered Hawk (rivaled only by the Osprey) is perhaps one of the most common birds of prey spotted in Florida. Local hawk populations in the North-Eastern part of the United States have reportedly declined in recent years; however, more research is needed for a conclusive decision. The top issue facing Red-Shouldered Hawk populations is urbanization; the result of an ever-expanding need for resources paralleled by an exponentially expanding population

