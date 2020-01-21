« normal-horoscopes: normal-horoscopes: normal-horoscopes: normal-horoscopes: normal-horoscopes: no…
vivienvalentino: The Loneliness of Science Fiction Interstellar… »

ceeyoutea: Oh, no, let’s not. Well, he’s so… I’d rather not,…

ceeyoutea:

Oh, no, let’s not. Well, he’s so… I’d rather not, he’s so… he’s so… 

So what? 

So rich.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190385330332.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at 8:09 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.