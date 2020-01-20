normal-horoscopes: normal-horoscopes: normal-horoscopes: normal-horoscopes: normal-horoscopes: no…

normal-horoscopes:

normal-horoscopes:

normal-horoscopes: I just finished LOTR Men of Rohan: The glories of war are only a means to an end. All I desire is the saftey of my people and peace for my country. Eowyn: I want to murder orcs so badly it is making me physically ill. Eowyn, while holding Faramir’s hand and making eye contact with him: I am in love with a noble, strong, wise, but most of all kind man. Faramir, nodding: Who wouldnt fall in love with Aragorn.

Also, this isnt like a fun headcannon this is damn near a quotation. Eowyn was literally holding the dudes hands and staring into his eyes professing her love and the dumbass thought she was talking about Aragorn. He responded along the lines of “But Aragorn wont be back from the black gate for like a week, so in the meantime its nice to hang out and just look at how pretty you are”

I know its a meme but they really are the epitome of “Couple that shares one collective brain cell”