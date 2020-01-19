ksjanes: When I expect things to become what I want to see, I…
When I expect things to become what I want to see, I miss seeing them.
K.S. Janes
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190350109494.
When I expect things to become what I want to see, I miss seeing them.
K.S. Janes
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190350109494.
This entry was posted by jbc on Sunday, January 19th, 2020 at 1:21 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.