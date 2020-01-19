« Sometimes when I’m birdwatching

ksjanes: When I expect things to become what I want to see, I…

ksjanes:

When I expect things to become what I want to see, I miss seeing them.

K.S. Janes

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190350109494.

