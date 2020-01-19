helthehatter:

phantomavenger: car-sonofmilos: viperbranium: byebyebriar: The Four Elemental Power Walks Water: Earth: Fire: Air: my favorite thing about this is that each of them is walking in a different direction, it’s like these girls are off to conquer the entire goddamn world They’re gonna meet in the middle In the middle they will find the avatar, master of all elements and the force: I REBLOGGED BEFORE BUT IT GOT BETTER

