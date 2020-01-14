« ksjanes: It is not this or that, it’s somewhere in the middle….

gnossienne: Christian Spuck’s Der fliegende Holländer (after…

gnossienne:

Christian Spuck’s Der fliegende Holländer (after Wagner), set design by Rufus Didwiszus for Deutsche Oper Berlin (2017)

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190259088095.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at 1:09 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.