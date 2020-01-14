gnossienne: Christian Spuck’s Der fliegende Holländer (after…
Christian Spuck’s Der fliegende Holländer (after Wagner), set design by Rufus Didwiszus for Deutsche Oper Berlin (2017)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190259088095.
Christian Spuck’s Der fliegende Holländer (after Wagner), set design by Rufus Didwiszus for Deutsche Oper Berlin (2017)
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190259088095.
This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at 1:09 pm and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.
You must be logged in to post a comment.
lies.com is proudly powered by
WordPress
Entries (RSS) and Comments (RSS).
Disclaimer: See domain name.