« benscolo: make me alive, make me confusedmock me with praise,…
gnossienne: Christian Spuck’s Der fliegende Holländer (after… »

ksjanes: It is not this or that, it’s somewhere in the middle….

ksjanes:

It is not this or that, it’s somewhere in the middle. The middle way.

K.S. Janes

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190254861208.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 at 8:09 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.