ksjanes: It is not this or that, it’s somewhere in the middle….

It is not this or that, it's somewhere in the middle….
It is not this or that, it’s somewhere in the middle. The middle way.
K.S. Janes
Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190254861208.
