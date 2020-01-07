« the-wolf-and-moon: Crescent Moon and Venus
lies:IfI don’t do something about it my queue runs out today.I haven’t been fanning hard… »

IfI don’t do something about it my queue runs out today.I haven’t been fanning hard enough.

If

I don’t do something about it my queue runs out today.

I haven’t been fanning hard enough.

Reposted from https://lies.tumblr.com/post/190120919096.

This entry was posted by jbc on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at 6:44 am and is filed under Tumblr. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.